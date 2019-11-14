Bala box office collection day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 66 crore, may not beat Dream Girl’s first week record

bollywood

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, has emerged to be a hit. The film had gained in a big way on the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on Tuesday but went on to show a decline of around 46% on Wednesday.

The film collected Rs 5.20 crore on Wednesday. This takes its collections to Rs 66 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He wrote, ”Bala registers an expected decline [on Wed], after the holiday [on Tue]... Despite the dip, the film is a success story/Hit due to the controlled economics... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr. Total: Rs 66.93 cr. #India biz.”

#Bala registers an expected decline [on Wed], after the holiday [on Tue]... Despite the dip, the film is a success story/Hit due to the controlled economics... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 66.93 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2019

It was earlier expected to beat the first week collections of Ayushmann’s previous film, Dream Girl, which collected Rs 72 crore in seven days. Dream Girl is now set to release in Hong Kong on December 5.

This is Ayushmann’s seventh consecutive hit and third hit of the year 2019. The movie is also the actor’s biggest opener with first-day collections of Rs 10.15 crore. Bala is also the first Ayushmann’s movie to be released in Saudi Arabia. It is also a big hit for director Amar Kaushik whose last film, Stree, was also a success with collections of around Rs 129 crore.

Ayushmann plays a young man dealing with premature balding in the film. It revolves around his struggles in his love life and how he gets demotivated due of his looks. It also stars features Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.

The actor told IANS in an interview, “As an artiste all you can really do is believe that you are picking a good film that will entertain audiences thoroughly. I have been lucky enough that more often than not, my films have worked at the box office and also got the acclaim that it deserved. It is always amazing to reach new milestones and I’m deeply overwhelmed with how my films are being received by audiences.”

