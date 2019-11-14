Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl heads to Hong Kong for release

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl will release in Hong Kong on December 5. Zee Studios International, who distributed the film globally earlier this year, has partnered with MM2 to release the film in Hong Kong.

In Dream Girl, a comedy drama directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Ayushmann played the role of a man with the talent of impersonating a woman’s voice. The comedy drama is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, and also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor.

On taking the film to Hong Kong, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment, said: “The quirky tale of Dream Girl transcends boundaries! A film that has emerged to be one of the biggest entertainers of the year marks 5th Bollywood release in this non-traditional market after Barfi, Dangal, Secret Superstar and Hichki. It’s always a great feeling to take such films to the unconventional territories and witness the diaspora’s reaction towards this film.”

Dream Girl, a September 2019 release, is his highest-grossing movie as of now, having raked in over Rs 139 crore. The actor, who had made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, is thrilled about the fact.

“As an artiste all you can really do is believe that you are picking a good film that will entertain audiences thoroughly. I have been lucky enough that more often than not, my films have worked at the box office and also got the acclaim that it deserved. It is always amazing to reach new milestones and I’m deeply overwhelmed with how my films are being received by audiences,” said Ayushmann.

“I want to continue entertaining the people of my country and present them with content that is new, disruptive and thought provoking. The success of ‘Dream Girl’ is a total team effort backed by the brilliant script that bowled me over the moment I read it,” added the actor, who gave back-to-back hits, including Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun.

