e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl heads to Hong Kong for release

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s Dream Girl is headed to Hong Kong for release. It is the biggest hit of Ayushmann’s career.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2019 09:19 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in Dream Girl.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in Dream Girl.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl will release in Hong Kong on December 5. Zee Studios International, who distributed the film globally earlier this year, has partnered with MM2 to release the film in Hong Kong.

In Dream Girl, a comedy drama directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Ayushmann played the role of a man with the talent of impersonating a woman’s voice. The comedy drama is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, and also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor.

On taking the film to Hong Kong, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment, said: “The quirky tale of Dream Girl transcends boundaries! A film that has emerged to be one of the biggest entertainers of the year marks 5th Bollywood release in this non-traditional market after Barfi, Dangal, Secret Superstar and Hichki. It’s always a great feeling to take such films to the unconventional territories and witness the diaspora’s reaction towards this film.”

 

Dream Girl, a September 2019 release, is his highest-grossing movie as of now, having raked in over Rs 139 crore. The actor, who had made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, is thrilled about the fact.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan says ‘if 7 photographers standing outside the gym didn’t greet you, it worries you more’

“As an artiste all you can really do is believe that you are picking a good film that will entertain audiences thoroughly. I have been lucky enough that more often than not, my films have worked at the box office and also got the acclaim that it deserved. It is always amazing to reach new milestones and I’m deeply overwhelmed with how my films are being received by audiences,” said Ayushmann.

“I want to continue entertaining the people of my country and present them with content that is new, disruptive and thought provoking. The success of ‘Dream Girl’ is a total team effort backed by the brilliant script that bowled me over the moment I read it,” added the actor, who gave back-to-back hits, including Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
‘Trained Kashmiris to fight against Indian Army’: Ex-Pak Prez Musharraf
‘Trained Kashmiris to fight against Indian Army’: Ex-Pak Prez Musharraf
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
trending topics
Supreme CourtSabarimala caseRafale dealIndia vs Bangladesh live scoreDeepika PadukoneMardaani 2 trailerChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News