Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh’s Marjaavaan to now release on November 15, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala shifted to November 8

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:09 IST

The release of Marjaavaan has been pushed ahead to avert clash with Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and the film will now hit the theatres on November 15.Earlier slated for November 15 release, Bala will now release on November 8. The change in the release date was announced as the makers released the first trailer of the film.

Featuring Ritiesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, Marjaavaan was previously slated to be released on November 8. According to a press release, “The makers of Marjaavaan have taken the decision to make way for Bala for their long-standing relationship with Maddock and Dinesh Vijan. They wish the best for both the films and hope they are loved by the audiences.”

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Marjaavaan is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

Bala is comedy which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Ayushmann plays an insecure balding man while Bhumi portray the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin. The film will release on November 15.

Marjaavaan, on the other hand, is directed by Mipal Zaveri and is a revenge saga where Tara Sutaria plays the lead role.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 13:08 IST