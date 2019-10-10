e-paper
Marjaavaan song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani: Nora Fatehi’s new dance number is as seductive as it can get. Watch

Nora Fatehi sets the dance floor on fire with her seductive moves in Marjaavaan song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nora Fatehi in a still from Marjaavaan song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani.
Nora Fatehi in a still from Marjaavaan song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani.
         

Nora Fatehi’s new dance number titled Ek Toh Kum Zindagani from the upcoming film Marjaavaan is out and can easily be called one of the most seductive dance numbers of the year. The song is a recreated version of the hit Pyar Do Pyar Lo from 1986 film Jaanbaaz picturised on veteran actor Rekha.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani shows Nora Fatehi making an entry in a night club and introducing herself as the ‘bride’. She hits the dance floors with her gang of girls during her bachelorette party. Dressed in a short white dress with her hair let loose, Nora dances to the popular song in a cage.

 

The original number was sung by Sapna Mukherjee while the music was composed by Kalyanji Anandji. Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar have sung the recreated version with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

Nora is known for her belly dancing and has also delivered hit remix dance numbers like Dilbar and O Saki Saki. This is her special dance number for Marjaavaan and also shows male lead Sidharth Malhotra as a guest at the club.

Tara Sutaria of Student of the Year 2 fame plays the female lead opposite Sidharth in the film which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Marjaavaan is the story of a couple who enjoys a normal life till their paths cross with the villain - Riteish, who plays a dwarf don. Tara plays a mute girl in the film.

The film was scheduled to release on November 8 but has now been postponed by a week. The makers have taken the decision to make way for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Marjaavaan directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, will now release on November 15.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 11:40 IST

