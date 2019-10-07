e-paper
Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Akshay Kumar good luck with electrifying dance video: ‘Bala ko pukara, Bala aa gaya’

Ayushmann Khurrana found the perfect way to bring together his film Bala and Akshay Kumar’s character from Housefull 4, also named Bala.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana both play bald men called Bala in their next movies.
Ayushmann Khurrana missed out on the opportunity to use Tony Montana’s viral song Bala in his upcoming movie of the same name. He lost the race to Akshay Kumar, whose film Housefull 4 will feature the song as an introduction to his character in the film, also called Bala. But on Monday, Ayushmann made sure to cash in on the song as best as possible.

He shared an energetic new video of himself and other dancers from the sets of Bala, dancing to the song. The crew, which included only bald men and Ayushmann in his bald prosthetics, did the same hook step as Akshay from the song’s teaser video. “Bala ko pukara #Bala aa gaya! Best of luck @akshaykumar sir. Hum bhi jald aa rahe hain,” he captioned the post.

 

Ishaan Khattar, Sanya Malhotra and several other fans were blown away by Ayushmann’s energy. “Aaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyyyyyy (baby),” wrote Ishaan. “So much energy man,” wrote a fan. “Such a mad mad one shooting this,” wrote another.

 

Also read: Superstar Singer finale: 9-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee wins trophy, says ‘Now I just want to meet Lata Mangeshkar’

Akshay’s song would also be released on Monday. Sharing a teaser video, Akshay had written on Twitter, “Jo hai shaitan ka saala aur jisko raavan ne hai paala, kya aap ussey milne ke liye tayyar hai? Bala in #ShaitanKaSaala, song out tomorrow! #Housefull4.” The song shows him in his 15th century avatar from the film, dancing with several Caucasian women in a palace.

Bala is comedy which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Ayushmann plays an insecure balding man while Bhumi portray the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin. The film will release on November 15.

Housefull 4 also stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh and will release on October 25. Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 16:45 IST

