Marjaavaan box office day 3: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh film sees a huge jump, earns Rs 23.74 cr in first weekend

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:06 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan, which released this Friday, saw a massive jump on Sunday, as per a report in Box office India. It made an approximate Rs 9.5 - 10 crore nett on day 3.

The report said that the jump is approximately 35% from Saturday. It added that the growth the film has shown on Sunday is the best for any film this year. Total Dhamaal was the last film which saw a similar jump (40%) from Saturday to Sunday.

Earlier, on Friday and Saturday, the film had maintained a steady growth. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, tweeting the day 2 figures, had said that the film had been doing good business in the mass circuits.

He wrote, “Marjaavaan maintains strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes - average on Day 1 - remain in the same range... Biz should grow on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 22 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr. Total: Rs 14.24 cr. India biz.”

The estimated first weekend score for the film now stands at an approximate Rs 23.74 crores. The film was however, universally panned by critics. The Hindustan Times review of the read, “Marjaavaan belongs to the 80s. We saw its clones and the clones of its clones back in the day and suffered for it. With the 90s new wave, we had hoped that the decade and its particular brand of cinema will forever rest in peace. Anil Kapoor did a few films like this, as did Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff. It seems now, almost three decades later, it is Sidharth Malhotra’s turn.”

Releasing on the same day, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty’s Motichoor Chaknachoor, also did modest business. According to a report in NDTV, the film had made Rs 9.0 crore over Friday and Saturday. The film has been made at an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Bala maintains its steady grip over the box office. A previous report in Box Office India had reported that Bala had collected an estimated Rs 6.5 crore on its second Saturday. With this, Bala has earned Rs 82.5 crore in nine days.

