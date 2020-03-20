‘Melas are hazardous to health’: Twinkle Khanna takes hilarious dig at her own film amid coronavirus lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 09:07 IST

Writer Twinkle Khanna, who used to be an actor, has made a dig at one of her films, Mela. Twinkle took to Twitter recently and wrote that, ‘by and large, Melas (fairs) are hazardous to health’.

Twinkle was responding to a tweet by historian and writer Ramchandra Guha, in which he’d written that a planned Ram Navami mela in Ayodhya ‘must be stopped’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. “To go ahead with this Mela now is to trifle with the health of millions of Indians. It must be stopped,” Guha had written, to which Twinkle had responded, “Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :)”

Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :) https://t.co/kSFxWl6t2u — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2020

Twinkle, the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, made her film debut with Barsaat in 1995. Mela was released in 2000 and starred Aamir Khan. It was one of the biggest flops of the year. Twinkle’s last film appearance was a cameo as herself in her husband Akshay Kumar’s 2010 movie, Tees Maar Khan.

Twinkle has always been candid about her film career. At the launch event for her most recent book in 2019, she said, “I have not given any hit film. Whatever films I have done should be banned and (no one should watch) it. Most of the time, I pretend I have alzheimer’s and I don’t remember my film career and it makes me happy that ways.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar keeps daughter Nitara busy as Twinkle Khanna tries to write during coronavirus lockdown. See pic

Twinkle, Akshay, and their children, Nitara and Aarav, are currently in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don’t talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well. #nextwriting spotisthebathroom.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more