Mental Hai Kya Look 3: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are here for the kill

The third look from Mental Hai Kya is out and Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are certainly flaunting some ‘mental’ attitude in the latest pictures.

Kangana is seen inside a bathtub with a toaster, hair straightener and few makeup items lying around as she uses a knife as a mirror to apply her lipstick! With the dark maroon lipstick smeared unevenly around her lips, the entire picture can actually scare you. Sharing the latest images, Balaji Motion Pictures posted on Twitter, “#KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao are Killing it... Quite literally! Presenting #MentalHaiKyaLook3 @ektaravikapoor @pkovelamudi @RuchikaaKapoor @KanikaDhillon @ShaileshRSingh @balajimotionpic @KarmaFeatures.”

Rajkummar, on the other hand, holds an apple and a knife but the apple is oozing blood on his hands as he puts his knife to it.

Mental Hai Kya is directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media. Kovelamudi is a popular Telugu actor-filmmaker who bagged a National Award in 2006 for Bomelatta.

The film goes on floors this month in Mumbai and the crew will also shoot in London.

Earlier, Kapoor said in a press statement, “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, sanity is overrated! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one.”

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana had last shared screen space in the critically acclaimed Queen in 2014. Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon.

