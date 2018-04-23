 Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar on wedding, love: To a new beginning | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar on wedding, love: To a new beginning

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar married at Alibaug on Sunday. The couple has been dating for two years.

bollywood Updated: Apr 23, 2018 16:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar say out their wedding vows on social media.
A day after actor-model Milind Soman married girlfriend Ankita Konwar, the couple took to social media to share their vows and some beautiful moments from their wedding. The two-day wedding took place in Alibaug with family and friends in attendance and their pictures going viral within minutes.

Milind went first, sharing a photo from their wedding which was an amalgam of Assamese and Maharashtrian rituals. He wrote with the photo, “To love forever and a new beginning everyday I love you @earthy_5.” This was his first post after their wedding.

Ankita also shared a photo from the same ceremony but with one major difference – the groom cannot look away from the bride. “Love always finds it’s way #foreveryouandi,” she wrote with the photo.

Love always finds it’s way 😊 #foreveryouandi

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on

One from last night :) #sangeet #prewedding

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on

Ankita often posts their pics together. Sample this message from her for Milind: “I don’t want to know what it’s like to live without you, Don’t want to know the other side of a world without you.”

On Saturday, the mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies took place and was followed by the wedding. The couple has been dating for two years, with Milind facing a social media backlash for dating somebody almost two decades younger to him. However, they never let this come in the way.

Mere YaarKi Shaadi Hai :)... . . . #shadi #wedding

A post shared by Abhishek Asha Mishra (@abhirunning) on

The actor – who has appeared in 16 December, Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani – was earlier married to French actor Mylene Jampanoi.

