Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar on wedding, love: To a new beginning

A day after actor-model Milind Soman married girlfriend Ankita Konwar, the couple took to social media to share their vows and some beautiful moments from their wedding. The two-day wedding took place in Alibaug with family and friends in attendance and their pictures going viral within minutes.

Milind went first, sharing a photo from their wedding which was an amalgam of Assamese and Maharashtrian rituals. He wrote with the photo, “To love forever and a new beginning everyday I love you @earthy_5.” This was his first post after their wedding.

Ankita also shared a photo from the same ceremony but with one major difference – the groom cannot look away from the bride. “Love always finds it’s way #foreveryouandi,” she wrote with the photo.

Ankita often posts their pics together. Sample this message from her for Milind: “I don’t want to know what it’s like to live without you, Don’t want to know the other side of a world without you.”

On Saturday, the mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies took place and was followed by the wedding. The couple has been dating for two years, with Milind facing a social media backlash for dating somebody almost two decades younger to him. However, they never let this come in the way.

The actor – who has appeared in 16 December, Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani – was earlier married to French actor Mylene Jampanoi.