Watch Milind Soman’s romantic dance with Ankita Konwar at their wedding

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are living any no-fuss couple’s dream right now. The two are getting married in the cutest, most beautiful little place in Alibaug in the presence of their closest friends and family.

We showed you pictures from their mehendi and haldi ceremony on Saturday and now, more pictures and videos have made their way on to the internet. The 52-year-old actor-turned-model-turned-fitness enthusiast’s friends are showering our timelines with marigolds and some really lovely pictures of the couple.

While the couple enjoyed mehendi and haldi ceremonies on Saturday, it was also reported that they will get married on the same night. However, the pictures from their wedding are still awaited.

In the new videos, Milind is wearing a bright navy blue kurta while Ankita is wearing a gorgeous pink silk saree. The two swing to ‘Mera Ishq Sufiana’ from The Dirty Picture, a wedding staple.

A post shared by Peeping Moon (@peepingmoon) on Apr 21, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

In another video from their mehendi ceremony, they dance together to ‘Banja Tu Meri Rani’ from Tumhari Sullu. The couple seems to be quite a big fan of Vidya Balan.

Check out a few stunning pictures shared by their friends on Instagram:

#haldi #milindwedding A post shared by Anju Kp (@anjubangalore) on Apr 21, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

The couple was rumoured to have broken up earlier last week but the pictures from their getaway wedding put all speculations to rest. Milind and Ankita often post pictures of each other on their social media handles.

