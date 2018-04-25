Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar exchange love notes on Instagram after wedding

Newlyweds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar cannot stop gushing about each other since they got married on Sunday. The two are posting cute pictures with love-soaked captions on Instagram and their fans love every bit of it.

“Love always finds it’s way #foreveryouandi,” Ankita captioned a photo from their wedding mandap. “Then love knew it was called love. And when I lifted my eyes to your name, suddenly your heart showed me my way - #pabloneruda #myman#foreveryouandi #love,” she captioned another photo of the two of them. In the second photo, Milind is posing shirtless as Ankita looks at him with love in her eyes.

“To love forever and a new beginning everyday I love you,” Milind captioned a wedding photo. A return gift to the resort they got married at in Alibaug, the couple planted a tree for each wedding guest. “Nurture the gifts you have received, planting a tree with @earthy_5 for every guest, 11 done!,” he captioned a picture of him and his wife, planting a sapling.

Milind and Ankita celebrated their mehendi and haldi functions on Saturday among their closest friends and family and tied the knot on Sunday morning in traditional Assamese and Maharashtrian wedding. Milind wore a white and golden kurta pyjama while Ankita wore a crisp white saree.

The couple has been dating for two years, with Milind facing a social media backlash for dating somebody almost two decades younger to him. However, they never let this come in the way. The actor – who has appeared in 16 December, Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani – was earlier married to French actor Mylene Jampanoi.

