Milind Soman marks 17 years of Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, says it has some of his favourite songs

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 20:46 IST

Milind Soman has shared a still from his 2003 film Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and asked his fans if they have watched the film. He said his most favourite songs are from the film.

Sharing the still on Instagram, Milind wrote, “Today in 2003 ! Who has seen this movie ? Some of my favorite songs!” It shows a frustrated looking Milind as his co-star Meera Vasudevan is seen biting his ear. It has been titled - ‘A recap to the refreshing Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula’.

The film offered a formula for those who wish to make their crush fall in love with them. Milind played a stunning model who had a girlfriend, played by Namrata Barua. Meera played the role of a girl named Radha, who wants Milind’s character to fall in love with her instead. Her grandmother (played by veteran actor Tanuja) offers her a 5-point formula, which she should follow to make him fall for her.

The film was known for its songs like Chhodo Na Mujhe, sung by Kunal Ganjawala, Pyaar Ke Naam Pe, sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Gori Tore Nain, by Sonu Nigam. Milind had also co-produced the film, directed by Parvati Balagopalan.

In an old interview to PTI, Milind was asked about the climax scene where Radha leaves him despite making him fall in love with her. Explaining the ending, Milind had said, “Because she had a moral crisis. She thought that she had manipulated the entire relationship and it was not real. She thought that if she really loved me, she would not have tricked me. If she had not tricked me, I would have never fallen in love with her. She came to the conclusion that she didn’t know the relationship. She didn’t want the relationship on manipulation.”

Sharing trivia about the film, Milind had said, “One funny thing which happened (which we didn’t find it funny then) was when we travelled for four days looking for snow. We all 70 people drove around for four days all over Uttaranchal looking for snow, and didn’t find it. Finally we had to drive upto Manali where we found it (in Himachal). We were looking for the lead actress and we had short-listed three girls and we were all fighting because we didn’t know whom we wanted to select. And we kept fighting. Finally we called all the drivers and the peons, and we showed them the auditions, and asked them to choose. And they all chose Meera.”

