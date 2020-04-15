Milind Soman shares pic from grandparents’ wedding day, taken 80 years before his own wedding with Ankita Konwar

bollywood

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:33 IST

Actor and model Milind Soman has a shared picture of his grandparents on their wedding day, and compared them to himself and his wife Ankita Konwar. Milind took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the pictures.

He wrote in the caption, “Two pictures taken 80 years apart ! My Grandparents, Dattatray and Sulochana, in 1938, and @ankita_earthy and I in 2018 so happy to have found these black and whites!! #timewellspent things to do in #lockdown.”

Milind’s post has been ‘liked’ close to 30,000 times. “Sir, names of your grandparents are so lovely and the pictures are obviously beautiful,” one person wrote in the comments. “I can see where you get your great looks from. Your grandfather was a handsome looking man himself,” wrote another.

Milind has been sharing regular social media updates during the lockdown. On Monday, he shared pictures of his Rongali Bihu celebrations with Ankita. He wrote in the caption, “Happy Rongali Bihu to the world @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do !! To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe !!”

Milind also shared a throwback picture from a 2008 photoshoot, to which Ankita replied, “You gorgeous human being.”

