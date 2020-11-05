Mira Nair’s son Zohran Mamdani wins New York Assembly seat, she says ‘Change is gonna come’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:47 IST

Filmmaker Mira Nair is excited and hopeful as her son Zohran Mamdani won the New York seat in the recently held Presidential elections in America. Zohran is one of the two Indian Americans elected on the seat. It is the first time that a south Asian has been elected to the Lower House of American legislature from NYC.

Mira tweeted, “And Zohran is in! Change is gonna come.” Actor Vijay Varma, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and Anoushka Shankar congratulated the filmmaker who is riding high on the success of A Suitable Boy starring Tabu and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

And Zohran is in! Change is gonna come❤️ https://t.co/6Zk5SsoM7j — Mira Nair (@MiraPagliNair) November 4, 2020

Zohran announced the news Wednesday night and wrote in a series of tweets, “It’s official: we won. I’m going to Albany to fight to tax the rich, heal the sick, house the poor & build a socialist New York. But I can’t do it alone. To win socialism, we’ll need a mass movement of the multiracial working class as well. So let’s build one. Join @nycDSA

“Next year @nycDSA will be working to help us tax the wealthiest New Yorkers, pass universal rent control & stop construction of a fracked gas power plant in Astoria. Alone, we’re just people. But together, we can be a mass movement. Join & fight with us:”

Representing Astoria, Zohran is a Democrat and won 72 percent votes while Indian American lawyer Jennifer Rajkumar won 66 per cent votes and will represent Queens.

Mira’s recent work, BBC original A Suitable Boy that is now premiering worldwide on Netflix, is garnering critical acclaim. “Most people look at other movies. Engage in life means, have opinions, to read, like newspapers the stories that came, feed yourself and not think you want to be successful,” she had told PTI about her inspiration.

