Mira Rajput back in Mumbai with kids, Janhvi Kapoor gets an award for Dhadak. See pics

With Bollywood celebs remaining busy with weddings this month (Isha Ambani being the most recent), there is hardly any time for any other activity. Looks like even release of films has taken a back seat.

It was left to our regulars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput among others to keep us entertained.

Janhvi was awarded Arets Stjerneskudd award as the rising talent of the year for her performance in Dhadak by the Royal Norwegian Consulate General in Mumbai. She attended the programme with her producer father Boney Kapoor on Tuesday.

Mira Rajput was spotted at the airport with her children, Misha and Zain while Kareena was seen at Mehboob studio.

Kangana Ranaut was seen at Sunny Super Sound in Juhu while Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted at a studio for Zero’s promotions.

Sonam Kapoor was at a panel discussion.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 17:49 IST