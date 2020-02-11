Mira Rajput celebrates daughter Misha’s new talent, shares ‘mehendi by Missy’. See pics

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s daughter may have found a new talent. Misha decided to give her mother Mira Rajput some love in the form of ‘mehendi’ on her hands.

Mira shared a picture on Monday, which showed how Misha made markings with sketch pens on her hand. “Mehendi by Missy,” Mira captioned her Instagram story.

Apart from Misha, Shahid and Mira also have a son named Zain. While Misha was born in 2016, Zain was born in 2018.

Recently, Mira shared a picture with Shahid on Instagram. The photo showed Shahid posing in athletic wear while Misha tugged onto him, facing away from the camera.

Shahid suffered an injury while shooting for his upcoming cricket-based film, Jersey. The actor was rehearsing for a shot on a cricket pitch in Mohali when he was struck by a ball on his mouth. He received a few stitches and returned to Mumbai with Mira.

He took rest for a week and then returned to shoot for the film in Chandigarh. He shared a social media post, telling his fans that he was recovering fast. “Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all,” Shahid had tweeted.

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film of the same name. The Hindi version will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also directed the original movie. Shahid was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Kabir Singh-- the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy.

