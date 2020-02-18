Mira Rajput gives competition to husband Shahid Kapoor as she aces squats with 40 kg weight

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput recently appeared in an ad and is clearly spending time on some of the best workout sessions at her gym. In her latest Instagram post, Mira can be seen practising squats with as heavy as 40 kg weight on her shoulders. Husband Shahid is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and spends a considerable time working out.

Mira shared videos from her gym sessions as her Instagram stories. “40kg squats on the menu for Mira Rajput. Perfecting the technique step by step but your progress has been phenomenal. You’re gonna be squatting 60 kgs reps very soon,” the original post by her gym read.

Mira is quite active on Instagram and keeps updating fans with not just the developments in the lives of her husband Shahid and their kids Misha and Zain, but also herself. One of her recent post had Shahid posing with her. She has also posted pictures of herself posing in various designer clothes gearing up for public events.

Shahid had recently put on a lot of weight and also later lost several kilos when he was prepping for his last release, Kabir Singh. Soon after she had her elder daughter Misha, Mira was guided by Shahid to get fit again. “Shahid is a fitness freak and he inspires Mira to workout. She has lost all her pregnancy weight and is looking like her former self,” a source had told DNA.

Shahid is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of Telugu hit, Jersey, where he will essay the role of a cricketer. The film is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original film as well. Shahid had got injured on the sets of the film in Chandigarh last month and Mira had rushed to bring him back to Mumbai. Soon after returning, he took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans who were concerned about his injury. He wrote, “Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all.”

The movie is slated to release on August 28 and will also star Mrunal Thakur.

