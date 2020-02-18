e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Mira Rajput gives competition to husband Shahid Kapoor as she aces squats with 40 kg weight

Mira Rajput gives competition to husband Shahid Kapoor as she aces squats with 40 kg weight

Check out a picture from Mira Rajput’s latest gym session -- Shahid Kapoor’s wife pulled off squats with 40 kgs weight on her slender shoulders.

bollywood Updated: Feb 18, 2020 09:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mira Rajput during her gym session.
Mira Rajput during her gym session.
         

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput recently appeared in an ad and is clearly spending time on some of the best workout sessions at her gym. In her latest Instagram post, Mira can be seen practising squats with as heavy as 40 kg weight on her shoulders. Husband Shahid is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and spends a considerable time working out.

Mira shared videos from her gym sessions as her Instagram stories. “40kg squats on the menu for Mira Rajput. Perfecting the technique step by step but your progress has been phenomenal. You’re gonna be squatting 60 kgs reps very soon,” the original post by her gym read.

Hindustantimes

Mira is quite active on Instagram and keeps updating fans with not just the developments in the lives of her husband Shahid and their kids Misha and Zain, but also herself. One of her recent post had Shahid posing with her. She has also posted pictures of herself posing in various designer clothes gearing up for public events.

Hindustantimes

Shahid had recently put on a lot of weight and also later lost several kilos when he was prepping for his last release, Kabir Singh. Soon after she had her elder daughter Misha, Mira was guided by Shahid to get fit again. “Shahid is a fitness freak and he inspires Mira to workout. She has lost all her pregnancy weight and is looking like her former self,” a source had told DNA.

Also read: Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan film fails Monday test, earns Rs 1.74 cr

Shahid is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of Telugu hit, Jersey, where he will essay the role of a cricketer. The film is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original film as well. Shahid had got injured on the sets of the film in Chandigarh last month and Mira had rushed to bring him back to Mumbai. Soon after returning, he took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans who were concerned about his injury. He wrote, “Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all.”

The movie is slated to release on August 28 and will also star Mrunal Thakur.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
‘When your govt twiddled its thumbs’: Smriti Irani jabs Rahul Gandhi
‘When your govt twiddled its thumbs’: Smriti Irani jabs Rahul Gandhi
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Paul dies at 61
Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Paul dies at 61
India became 5th largest economy in 2019 overtaking UK, France: Report
India became 5th largest economy in 2019 overtaking UK, France: Report
Man held with rolls of foreign currency in perfume cans at Delhi airport
Man held with rolls of foreign currency in perfume cans at Delhi airport
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
trending topics
UPPSC PCS prelims ResultMira RajputVirat KohliMujhse Shaadi KarogeCoronavirusSmriti Irani

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news