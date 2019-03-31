Mira Rajput says Shahid Kapoor is ‘killing her softly’ with his intense pic, shares a rare pic of kids Zain and Misha

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a new picture of her husband to express her feelings for him. The picture was a rather dark-hued picture one and Shahid seems to have been caught off-guard but he looks relaxed nonetheless.

Sharing the picture, Mira wrote: “Killing me softly.” Shahid looks reflectively at the camera. As instagram stories, Mira also shared a collage of two children, cuddled in her arms. Sharing it she wrote: “Seven months in, seven months out.” The picture, where she has a protective arm around Zain, was shared by her on Saturday. Sharing the new picture of Zain, Mira wrote: “Small wonder.”

Mira had also shared a picture (with their backs to camera) of Misha and Zain while Shahid had shared a picture with Zain and captioned it: “My Sun.” Shahid and Mira married in 2015 and become parents in 2016 when their daughter Misha was born. Their son Zain was born last September in a Mumbai hospital. Sharing the news, Shahid had written: “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.”

Since the release of his last film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which flopped at the box office, Shahid has been maintaining a low profile and has kept himself busy shooting for his upcoming film, Kabir Singh, an official Hindi remake of Telugu hit of 2017 Arjun Reddy. The film documents the life of a brilliant but flawed medical student, who goes into an abyss of drugs and alcohol, after his affair with a fellow student turns sour. How he pulls out of the mess to unite with her forms the crux of the story. The Telugu original, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, was a surprise hit. The Hindi version is being directed by Sanjeev Vanga, who directed the original too and will see Kiara Advani in Shalini’s role.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 10:33 IST