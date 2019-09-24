Mira Rajput shares pics of Misha in cute tiger outfit but Zain’s smile for his sister is even better

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared three cute new pictures of their kids Misha and Zain. The photos show Misha dressed in adorable tiger outfit and posing next to her little brother.

“Roaaaar #notamouse Raaaar vs Roar #stealingmythunder I’m done #hangupmyears,” Mira captioned her post. The photos show Misha roaring with her ‘claws’ out at the camera. She is seen with makeup on her face and a fluffy tiger-ears hairband. In the second picture, Zain is seen looking at his sister with a smile, perhaps amused by her outfit. The final picture shows Misha relaxing in a chair with feet up and her hairband off.

Misha and Zain were showered with compliments on Instagram. “Ah look at that sibling love Mashallah,” wrote one. “Aww she is so cute,” wrote another.

Both Zain and Misha celebrated their birthdays recently. While Misha turned three years old, Zain has turned one this year.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. Misha was born in 2016 while Zain was born in 2018. On her birthday, Mira shared a special post for her daughter. “I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha. I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives,” she wrote alongside an old picture of Misha from when she was a newborn baby.

For Zain’s birthday, she shared a happy pic with him and wrote on Instagram, “Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world #bigbabyboy.”I n the image, Mira is seen laughing as she holds Zain in her arms.

After Zain’s birth in September 2018, Shahid had shared the news on social media and written: “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.”

