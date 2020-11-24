Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli: We wanted to get married early this year, but had to postpone it to November due to Covid

bollywood

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:09 IST

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli and his long time girlfriend, actor-dancer Vandana Joshi is all set to take the next step in their relationship. The couple will be tying the knot on November 26 (Thursday) in Painyuli’s hometown Dehradun following all safety norms. The reception in Mumbai in all probability will take place in the second week of December.

“We’ve been thinking of getting married early this year but didn’t have a date in mind and then Covid happened. So we had to change our plans but we didn’t want to postpone the wedding. We thought why not end the year on a happy note...,” shares the Mirzapur actor, adding that the wedding will be an intimate affair with just 50 people as per the safety norms, 25 people each from both sides.

The sangeet and cocktail ceremony is on Wednesday (November 25) and on Friday there will be a reception in Dehradun. They were planning a reception in Joshi’s hometown Delhi but given the present situation in the state they have decided to hold it for now.

“We would be returning to Mumbai in the first week of December and sometime in the next week we will have a small reception in Mumbai for our industry friends,” adds the 31-year-old.

The couple met in Mumbai for the first time during their theatre days in 2013 while in Vaibhavi Merchant’s musical Taj Express. They came close while travelling with the show, in which they played lead roles, all over the world.

“We both have seen our ups and downs and we’ve sort of grown up together in this journey. We’ve seen each other’s work and personal life closely, especially the struggles. She is also an actor and a dancer. She has done TV, theatre and two musicals. She’ll be doing a web series soon. So when you do this journey together, you kind of grow into each other. We’ve always liked and understood each other. I’ve been a fan of her dancing, I can’t really compete with what she does on stage. We’re very different, in the sense of our personalities, that’s why we kind of compliments each other,” he says.

Apart from the musical, the couple has worked in short films that was helmed by Painyuli himself. In fact one of their films He and She, written and directed by him, was the solo entry to Vienna short film festival last year.

Ask him how he thinks about his growing female fan following would react to his wedding news, he replies, “I’m sure everybody understands that we all have a personal life. Nothing will change as I’ll continue to entertain them. I mean look at Ayushmann Khurrana, he is married with kids, when he’s doing so well I’m sure my fans will also understand.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Painyuli has finished the first schedule of Rashmi Rocket. He will resume shooting after for the film in December. Then he will start his untitled web series and following that the filming of Pippa will began.

“This November and December has been like six hours of sleep and then running around. I’ve been shopping for my wedding, doing up my new house where I’ll be shifting soon and also finishing my film,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ