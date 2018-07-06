Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh wedding on Saturday

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh is all set to marry his girlfriend Madalsa Sharma on Saturday, July 7. The news of his wedding comes a few days after a Bhojpuri actor accused him of rape and filed an FIR against Mahaakshay and his mother Yogita Bali. Madalsa’s mother Sheela has told Times of India in an interview that they know about the complainant and the wedding remains on schedule.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in a physical relation with her for about four years on the pretext of marriage. She also claimed that Mahaakshay had given her some medicine, which led to an abortion as well. She had said in her complaint that the actor’s mother Yogita Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship. Following the complaint, a Delhi court ordered an FIR for rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

“It’s happening on July 7. Mimoh met her (the complainant) in 2015 and we are aware of it. In fact, Mimoh had also filed a Non Cognizable (NC) complaint against her for creating trouble in the past. Why has she resurfaced now, just a few days before the wedding? Why did she wait for so long to take action? Everybody has a past and we know the truth,” she told the tabloid.

Mahaakshay, also known by the nickname Mimoh, debuted with a lead role in the 2008 film Jimmy. He was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He then starred in the action flick, The Murderer, which is still awaiting theatrical release.

