Mouni Roy quits Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan, cites makers’ ‘unprofessional behaviour’ as reason

Actor Mouni Roy is no longer a part of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Bole Chudiyaan, the makers and the actor announced Friday blaming each other for unprofessional behaviour.

The producer of the film, Rajesh Bhatia claimed that Mouni was being “irresponsible”, while the actor’s spokesperson alleged that the makers were unprofessional and not her.

“We have invested big amount of money and if asking someone in a civil manner to be professional and committed to the role is being rude than sorry we are in the serious business of making movies with high stakes and it’s not a hobby.

“The actor, director, me and Kiran (Bhatia) as content head and as producers did our best to reason out with her about lack of her professionalism and dedication but she suddenly lost cool and was ill tempered,” Bhatia claimed in a statement.

The 33-year-old actor, who made her big screen debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, was roped in to play the female lead opposite Nawaz in March this year. However, in response to Bhatia’s claims her spokesperson has said the actor had not even signed the contract for the film because of “discrepancies” in it.

“Mouni Roy is no longer a part of the film. Mouni has done many films before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism. Mr. Rajesh Bhatia on the other hand, is making his second film. His first film (Motichoor Chaknachoor) has already run into many controversies, where he has even accused a senior actor of interference.

“He is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise, which we will be happy to share. Even the contract isn’t signed because of the discrepancies in it,” the statement read. The spokesperson further added that the actor has decided to maintain a dignified stance on the matter and will not indulge in “mud-slinging”.

“We don’t wish to say anything more to this . Anyone sensible can see what’s going on. Mouni chooses to maintain a dignified stance and doesn’t believe in mud slinging. She wishes them the very best.”

The producers, Woodpecker Movies, said that they were going ahead as per the schedule with a new heroine. This is not the first time a female actor has quit a Nawazuddin-starrer. In 2016, actor Chitrangda Singh had left Babumoshai Bandookbaaz citing discomfort shooting intimate scene with the actor.

