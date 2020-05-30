e-paper
Multiplex Association of India urges centre to reopen theatres from June 30

After sharing their guidelines and plan for ensuring safety and hygiene at the theatres, Multiplex Association of India has now urged the centre to reopen them.

bollywood Updated: May 30, 2020 12:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
A woman looks at posters of Bollywood films at the lobby of a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai .
Weeks after film producers requested the state government to allow production work to begin, the Multiplex Association of India has now asked the central government to allow reopening of theatres from June 30.

A Mid Day report quoted multiplex chain Entertainment Paradise’s Abhimanyu Bansal as saying, “We are hoping that theatres will reopen between June 15 and June 30, once the government approves the guidelines submitted by the industry.” The association has already shared their plan for safety measures to be followed at the theatres.

Earlier this month, Multiplex Association of India urged filmmakers to respect the “time-tested” exclusive theatrical window system instead of going directly to OTTs. The statement came after makers of two big-ticket films announced digital release for their projects, including Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi.

“The global coronavirus pandemic has seen the cinema sector suffer massive financial losses, with thousands of screens countrywide forced to close down, and many employees, not just of cinemas, but even their supply chains and other stakeholders, facing personal hardship. The situation is truly unprecedented and unparalleled. Collective action to tide over and emerge out of this crisis, from all industry constituents, is more important than ever,” the statement read.

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares throwback pics with actor a month after his death: ‘Milenge baaten karenge’

“When this crisis passes, the combination of the pent-up demand and the promise of new movies, we are sure, would boost film business and contribute massively in reviving our industry. The collective, social experience of watching films on the big screen needs to be preserved and it can be done so only with the collective support of all stakeholders,” the association further said.

