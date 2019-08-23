Mumbai dance group reaches America’s Got Talent’s semi-finals as internet flips

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:36 IST

Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable’s flips and tricks helped it enter semi-final of America’s Got Talent, a popular reality competition series. “Prepare to FLIP cause @v_unbeatable has made it to the Semi-finals! #AGTResults,” a tweet was posted by the official handle of the show.

V Unbeatable shared the tweet and wrote: “Thank you everyone. We are going straight to semi-finals because of your tremendous votes, love and blessings. Keep supporting us.”

The troupe comprises around 29 members aged between 12 and 27. Apart from leaving the show’s judges, including Simon Cowell, impressed, the dance crew had also made filmmaker and choreographer Remo D’souza feel “proud”.

Actor Ranveer Singh, whose Tattad Tattad from Ram-Leela: Goliyaon Ki Rasleela the group performed on, also shared a post for the group. “Gully boys dancing like Peshwas! World class performers making India proud, unbeatable,” Ranveer tweeted a few months ago with the link of the video in which the group is seen performing to Malhaari song from his film Bajirao Mastani. Earlier, even Sonam Kapoor and Varun Dhawan had tweeted in the group’s support.

A few months ago, he had tweeted in support of the group: “So proud of you guys, love you. I am sure this is just the beginning.” The season 14 of the show follows Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews in their talent search, showcasing unique performers.

When asked about their life in Mumbai, the group members said, “Life in Mumbai is very hard. Many members of our group live in slums. The slums are crowded, dirty and they don’t get proper electricity. Often 7-10 people stay in one room. It’s challenging to survive there. Each day we pray for a better life, but in slums there is very little opportunity for us.”

V Unbeatable became popular after featuring on Remo D’Souza’s show Dance Plus as well as the reality show, India Banega Manch.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 10:10 IST