National Film Awards 2019: Four films that deserved a mention

Aug 13, 2019

The National Film Awards 2019 were announced on Friday and Hindi cinema got a lot of recognition this year. From the Best Actor’s Award being shared between Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri The Surgical Strike) to Arijit Singh bagging the Best Male Playback Singer award for for Binte Dil (Padmaavat), recognition for Bollywood was written all over the prestigious awards.

Yet, quite a few films that deserved a mention at the awards have been left out. While we do not wish to undermine the credibility of those that received awards, awarding the efforts behind the following films would have done a lot more in promoting better and more responsible filmmaking:

Mulk

Director Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk addresses an issue that is topical and sensitive. A clear ode to the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, the film, while articulating apprehensions of the minorities in modern India, also clarifies that the country belongs to all. An apt contender for the award for best film on national integration, maybe?

Tumbaad

Directed by debutants Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad, the film received widespread critical acclaim. It premiered in the critics’ week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival—the first Indian film to be screened there. Critics were especially impressed with the visuals, calling it one of the best horror films in Hindi.

Manto

Nandita Das’ unconventional biopic on Saadat Hasan Manto confronts the truths about modern India. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance as the Urdu writer is on-point, deft writing ensures the audience swiftly moves through a troubled socio-political set-up our country faces right now, via the story of Manto’s life.

Omerta

After their National Award-winning act in Shahid, Rajkummar Rao-Hansal Mehta’s last collaboration together was yet another gem of a film. In current day and age, exploring the mind of a an educated youth-turned-terrorist is of utmost importance.

