Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Had no interaction with Aamir Khan on Sarfarosh, never met Sanjay Dutt during Munna Bhai

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:19 IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that he met neither Aamir Khan nor Sanjay Dutt while shooting the films Sarfarosh and Munna Bhai MBBS. Nawaz played small roles in both films, before breaking out.

The actor appeared in supporting roles in a number of films, before gaining wider recognition for Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2. He is now one of the most respected actors in the Hindi film industry.

In an interview to The Times of India, he said, “During Munnabhai, I never met Sanjay Dutt in person as I was in the crowd and there was no interaction with him but yes, after that we had met several times. He is a wonderful person.” Nawaz extended his best wishes towards Sanjay, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. He continued, “Interestingly, he was aware that I had worked with him during Munnabhai MBBS. I am not in touch with him right now as we all got busy afterward. But as soon as I learned about his illness, I was so shocked. I just hope he gets well soon and has a speedy recovery.”

About appearing in Aamir’s Sarfarosh, Nawaz said, “During Sarfarosh, I had no interaction with Aamir. After Sarfarosh and before Talaash, I had met Aamir Khan during Peepli Live. He used to come on the sets and once while shooting, I thought I should tell him that we had met during Sarfarosh and we had done a minute role in that film. He was very happy after knowing it, he actually stopped the film shoot and he told everyone about our scene from the movie.”

Nawaz, who recently appeared in the detective drama Raat Akeli Hai, will next be seen in another Netflix film, Serious Men, directed by Sudhir Mishra.

The actor, who struggled for 12 years before getting a break, had said in an earlier PTI interview that he does not fear failure. “I have already faced so much in my life. I have seen that time when I didn’t even have a single penny in my pocket. And it stayed like that for two-three years. I used to have lunch at one friend’s place, dinner at other’s and a third friend would get cigarettes for me. I came to Mumbai with Rs 2,500. If I again face a situation where I am left with just Rs 2,500, I would not feel like a failure. I am not afraid of anything,” he’s said.

