Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives the Golden Dragon Award at Cardiff International Film Festival

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:26 IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been honoured with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for excellence in cinema in the global arena. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor was presented the award by counsel general of Wales, UK, Mick Antoniw, on Sunday at an event in Cardiff.

“Thank You Mr. Mick Antoniw, the Counsel General of Wales, UK & “Cardiff International Film Festival” for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award,” Nawaz tweeted. The actor has made a mark internationally with Netflix’s Sacred Games, Ritesh Batra’s Photograph and BBC UK’s McMafia.

Congratulations #DameJudiDench on receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, Thank You Mr. @MickAntoniw1 the Counsel General of Wales,UK & "Cardiff International Film Festival" for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award. pic.twitter.com/lYGxpiKYPz — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 29, 2019

Cardiff Festival which commenced on Thursday, October 24, and ended on Sunday, October 27, also honoured veteran Hollywood actor Judi Dench with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He also congratulated Dench writing, “Congratulations #DameJudiDench on receiving the Lifetime Achievement award.”

Moreover, the actor was also part of the festival’s official jury along with Indian TV actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya among others.

On the work front, he has recently appeared in the Netflix series Sacred Games opposite Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, the actor is also awaiting the release of his forthcoming quirky comedy Motichoor Chakhnachoor where he will be seen depicting his romantic side opposite Athiya Shetty.

The film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles. The Debamitra Biswal-directorial is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia and will hit the theatres on November 15 this year.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 17:26 IST