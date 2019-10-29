e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives the Golden Dragon Award at Cardiff International Film Festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recognised by the Cardiff International Film Festival for his contributions to cinema. He won the prestigious Golden Dragon Award.

bollywood Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:26 IST

Press Trust of India
Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives the Golden Dragon Award at CIFF.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives the Golden Dragon Award at CIFF.
         

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been honoured with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for excellence in cinema in the global arena. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor was presented the award by counsel general of Wales, UK, Mick Antoniw, on Sunday at an event in Cardiff.

“Thank You Mr. Mick Antoniw, the Counsel General of Wales, UK & “Cardiff International Film Festival” for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award,” Nawaz tweeted. The actor has made a mark internationally with Netflix’s Sacred Games, Ritesh Batra’s Photograph and BBC UK’s McMafia.

 

Cardiff Festival which commenced on Thursday, October 24, and ended on Sunday, October 27, also honoured veteran Hollywood actor Judi Dench with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He also congratulated Dench writing, “Congratulations #DameJudiDench on receiving the Lifetime Achievement award.”

Moreover, the actor was also part of the festival’s official jury along with Indian TV actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya among others.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan trolled for his Diwali wish, Shabana Azmi is appalled and says ‘Islam is not so weak’

On the work front, he has recently appeared in the Netflix series Sacred Games opposite Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, the actor is also awaiting the release of his forthcoming quirky comedy Motichoor Chakhnachoor where he will be seen depicting his romantic side opposite Athiya Shetty.

The film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles. The Debamitra Biswal-directorial is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia and will hit the theatres on November 15 this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 17:26 IST

tags
top news
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Unlock J&K situation, says UN panel amid EU lawmaker group’s Kashmir visit
Unlock J&K situation, says UN panel amid EU lawmaker group’s Kashmir visit
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
Kohli & Co under terror threat,Delhi Police told to tighten security:Report
Kohli & Co under terror threat,Delhi Police told to tighten security:Report
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News