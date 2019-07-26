Neena Gupta shares a throwback picture with daughter Masaba, fans say, ‘girls will be girls’. See pic

Actor Neena Gupta has shared a decades-old throwback picture of herself and her daughter Masaba which she couldn’t share in real time due to absence of social media. The actor is seen dressed in an ethnic outfit with a gajra in her hair which catches the attention of little Masaba who tries to play with the flowers.

The actor captioned the picture, “Tab na toe instagram hota tha na hi Twitter toe socha main bhi apne bachche ke saath photo dal dun kyunki emotions toe same hi hein tab bhi aur ab bhi (There was neither Instagram nor Twitter in those days so I also thought of posting a picture with my child because the emotions remain the same).”

Neena’s fans loved the picture and one of them wrote, “Awww... M filled with love..” Another wrote, “Girls will be Girls.” One more user commented on the post and wrote, “Super women ki super daughter.”

The actor shares a close bond with Masaba and often wears her designs at public events. Talking about their relationship, Neena had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We both are very normal mother and daughter. We advise each other most of the time. But we are our own persons and decide what we want to do on our own. But we are always open to each other’s thoughts.”

Neena was last seen as a middle-aged pregnant woman in Badhaai Ho, which went on to be a blockbuster last year. She is currently enjoying the appreciation coming her way for the film, The Last Colour, which was recently screened at the United Nations. Directed by chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna, the film stars her as a widow who wears nothing but white.

Also read: Deepika Padukone strikes killer poses in pink, takes cues from Ranveer Singh. See pics

Neena will now be seen playing Kangana Ranaut’s mother in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. Talking about the film, the actor had told Hindustan Times, “I have a very small role but whatever it is, it’s very nice. I have a distinct colour to my character. I play Kangana’s mother but I make a difference. It’s a very interesting role.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 12:46 IST