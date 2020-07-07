Neetu Kapoor shares new pic of pets Dudley and Doodle, thinks aloud on life’s mysteries: ‘Stay humble as life is unpredictable’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 09:17 IST

Actor Neetu Kapoor, who is still to fully recover from the loss of her husband late actor Rishi Kapoor, has been sharing vignettes of her life occasionally. Her latest picture is about her pets, to which she also added an important life lesson.

Sharing a picture of her pets Dudley and more recent acquisition Doodle, she wrote: “Our lil arrogant Dudley has become quite loving with Doodles entry !!! Always stay humble as life is quite unpredictable you never know what your tomorrow has in store for you.” Many friends from the industry replied to her post; Manish Malhotra wrote “too cute” while actor Soni Razdan said “unbelievably adorable”.

The picture shows one of the pets on the sofa, looking down on the floor to the other pet. Some time back, Neetu and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had brought home a new pet, a Shih Tzu puppy. Informing fans about the new acquisition, Neetu had written: “Can’t thank @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial enough for this cute button “Doodle “ also @vardaan_gupta__ for sending.”

Neetu is gradually healing, it appears. Many of recent posts talk of loss and the mysteries of life. Thinking aloud of valuing our loved ones, she had recently written: “Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth.” She also shared a picture with Rishi to go with the post.

Also read: Arshad Warsi asks fans to buy his paintings so he could pay his Rs 1 lakh electricity bill, reserves his kidneys for next month

Sharing another throwback picture with Rishi, her kids - Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima - and granddaughter Samara, Neetu had longingly written: “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is.”

Rishi died on April 30 this year in Mumbai, after battling cancer for close to two years. He had been suffering from leukemia, for which he underwent treatment in the US as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more