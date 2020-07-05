Arshad Warsi asks fans to buy his paintings so he could pay his Rs 1 lakh electricity bill, reserves his kidneys for next month

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 11:42 IST

Actor Arshad Warsi is desperate to sell some of his paintings after getting billed Rs 1 lakh for electricity. Taking to Twitter, he joked that he would need to sell his kidneys next month.

In a tweet on Sunday, Arshad said that Rs 1.03 lakh were debited from his account on July 5 for the electricity. In a separate tweet, he shared a news article about his paintings, and made a plea to his followers. “People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill,” he wrote.

Actor Tisca Chopra told him, “Before they sell out, you keep mine aside.” He replied, “Done... bas bill ke paise jama karlun (Just let me collect money for my bill).” Actor Shruti Seth wrote, “Yayyy!!! I’m the proud owner of two of your exquisites paintings @ArshadWarsi I might have to sell one to pay my Tata electricity bill.” A fan wrote, “But sir to buy your painting I have to sell my kidney,”

Arshad is not the only celebrity struggling with his electricity bill.Taapsee Pannu, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Vir Das, Renuka Sahane and other Mumbaikars have tweeted about getting inflated bills 3-10 times the usual amount. The power company had informed that the bills being received by them contain the actual reading taken after the relaxation of the lockdown and the total amount payable and amendment details of March and April. Apart from Adani, other utilities like Mahadiscom, Tata Power and BEST had come under criticism for charging inflated bills during the lockdown period.

MERC (Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission), however, backed the claims of these utilities saying that the commission had allowed utilities to raise bills based on average consumption during the lockdown period of March to May, except where automatic metre reading facility was available.

Later, Taapsee and Soha accepted the bills were accurate.

