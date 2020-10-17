Neetu Kapoor wishes fans on Navratri with Ranbir Kapoor’s Sherawali song. Watch

bollywood

Neetu Kapoor has wished her fans on the beginning of the Navratri festival with a devotional song suitable for the occasion. And it features her actor son Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the music video of the song Sherawali Ma on Instagram, Neetu wrote, “Jai mata di.” The song is from Ranbir’s 2011 film Rockstar and features Ranbir performing at a jagran. He plays the song on his guitar, unusual to the setting, but sings the bhajan with all his heart. He even dresses up suitably in a kurta-pyjama and a patka on his head.

The post garnered more than 80000 views within two hours. Everyone from Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, Neena Gupta to Abhishek Bachchan ‘liked’ the video. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima also reacted to the post with hands joined in prayer emoji. Many of Neetu’s followers also wrote, ”Jai Mata Di” in the comments section.

Many of Ranbir’s fans were delighted to come across the obscure song. A fan commented, “Almost forgot this scene.” Another said, “Hahahaha so cute.” One more wrote, “Cut God Bless Ranbir!”

Ranbir recently celebrated his 38th birthday. His actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt wished him on Instagram by sharing a beaming picture of the birthday boy. Ranbir is seen happily sitting in the middle of cakes and candles in the picture. Alia captioned it by saying, “Happy Birthday 8”, along with a heart emoji. Presumably, the ‘8’ in the birthday wish is a reference to the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor’s lucky number.

Ranbir currently has two films in the pipeline. His much delayed film Brahmastra is yet to get a confirmed release date after being delayed all over again due to coronavirus pandemic. He will be seen with Alia for the first time on screen in Brahmastra. He has also been working on his other film, Samshera, in which he plays the title role. It also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

