Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor as she shares pic with Riddhima and Samara, here's what she wrote

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 07:53 IST

Actor Neetu Kapoor has shared an adorable family picture on Instagram and remembered her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor. The photo is from her recent get-together with sister-in-law Rima Jain for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The picture shows Neetu with daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara. She captioned it, “A part of you goes with the person who has gone and a part stays with you.” The picture shows Neetu in a black top and Riddhima and Samara twinning in navy blue.

On Sunday, Riddhima had shared a group picture from the get-together on Instagram with the caption, “Family,” along with a heart emoji. It had Neetu, Riddhima and Samara sitting on the couch. Rima Jain was seated on another couch beside them with husband Manoj Jain and younger son Aadar Jain. Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa were seated on the floor in the picture.

Neetu had earlier celebrated her 62nd birthday with a small family gathering at her house last month. The Do Dooni Char actor took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday celebrations. Her two children, Riddhima and son Ranbir Kapoor, had hosted a small get-together to mark the occasion.

In one of the pictures, Neetu could be seen giving Ranbir a hug during the celebrations. Her birthday celebration pictures were accompanied by a short note expressing gratitude for the “good relationships” in her life. “The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today,” she wrote in the caption. Rima Jain, Agastya and filmmaker Karan Johar were also a part of the small gathering.

Neetu had also shared candid pictures of Riddhima and Ranbir from Raksha Bandhan celebrations, with simply a heart emoji in caption. The first picture showed Riddhima standing beside Ranbir with a puja thali in hand, while the other two pictures showed him playfully squashing her head after the rakhi ceremony.

