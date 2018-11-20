Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi reveal newborn daughter’s name, share first pic

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple welcomed their baby girl on Sunday and shared her first picture on Tuesday on Instagram.

“Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world,” she captioned a picture of their daughter that only showed her tiny feet. Her socks read, “hello world”. According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the child early Sunday morning in Womens Hospital in Mumbai and both mother and child were “doing great”.

Angad on Tuesday morning tweeted a health update of the mother-daughter duo. “The last two days have been very overwhelming. Neha and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well,” he wrote.

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed Neha’s pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

“Here’s to new beginnings... #3ofUs,” Neha had posted, sharing a series of photographs where the happy couple is posing, flaunting the baby bump.

In one of the images, Angad is cradling the bump, and in one image, he is pointing at it.

As soon as the news broke out, actress Soha Ali Khan was spotted with husband and actor Kunal Kemmu outside the hospital.

Several other celebrities took to social media to congratulate the new parents.

Singer-actress Sophie Choudry, Neha’s close friend, tweeted: “Yaay, it’s a girl. Congrats my dearest Neha and Angad on the birth of ur princess! May she be blessed with good health and happiness always! And with you two as her parents, I know her life will be full of love and laughs! Here’s to a truly special chapter in your lives.”

Tennis star Sania Mirza, who delivered a baby girl three weeks ago, tweeted best wishes for the couple and said life is not going to be the same for them.

“Kisses to you and hugs new mommy on the arrival of your baby girl. Life is never gonna be the same... Three weeks of experience talking. Play dates await.”

Along with Sania, her husband and cricketer Shoaib Malik congratulated Neha and Angad, and wrote: “Heartiest mubarak Neha and Angad on being blessed with a baby girl... Mashallah. May Allah bless her with a life filled with happiness, health and comfort.”

Others who showered their love and blessings on the newly born included Aayush Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and Nimrat Kaur.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 13:37 IST