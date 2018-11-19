Grandpa Bishan Singh Bedi welcomes Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s daughter, Bollywood sends wishes

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed a baby girl on Sunday amid wishes from family and friends. A very special wish, however, came from grandpa Bishan Singh Bedi who told mid-day, “I am thrilled. The baton passes on… that’s how it is from a social point of view.”

Neha and Angad released a statement on Sunday morning that the Tumhari Sulu actor delivered the child early Sunday morning in Women’s Hospital here, and both mother and child were “doing great”. The couple is yet to name their daughter. Another report in Mumbai Mirror said, “Neha’s family was present at the hospital during the delivery while Angad’s parents are expected to reach Mumbai from Delhi on Sunday night or by Monday morning. The new parents are yet to zero down on the name for their daughter but have a few options handy.”

Soha Ali Khan and husband and actor Kunal Kemmu were among the first few to visit Neha and Angad at the hospital. Several other celebrities took to social media to congratulate the new parents.

Singer-actress Sophie Choudry, Neha’s close friend, tweeted: “Yaay, it’s a girl. Congrats my dearest Neha and Angad on the birth of ur princess! May she be blessed with good health and happiness always! And with you two as her parents, I know her life will be full of love and laughs! Here’s to a truly special chapter in your lives.”

Tennis star Sania Mirza, who delivered a baby girl three weeks ago, tweeted best wishes for the couple and said life is not going to be the same for them. “Kisses to you and hugs new mommy on the arrival of your baby girl. Life is never gonna be the same... Three weeks of experience talking. Play dates await.”

Along with Sania, her husband and cricketer Shoaib Malik congratulated Neha and Angad, and wrote: “Heartiest mubarak Neha and Angad on being blessed with a baby girl... Mashallah. May Allah bless her with a life filled with happiness, health and comfort.”

Others who showered their love and blessings on the newly born included Aayush Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and Nimrat Kaur. While Nimrat wrote, “Huge congratulations to you Neha and Angad! Big love and blessings to your baby girl,” Aayush tweeted, “Congratulations, it’s a baby girl. Neha and Angad parenthood begins. Lots of Love! Can’t wait to see the tiny one.”

Neha and Angad married in a secret ceremony in May this year. They confirmed Neha’s pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding. “Here’s to new beginnings... #3ofUs,” Neha had posted, sharing a series of photographs where the happy couple is posing, flaunting the baby bump.

In one of the images, Angad is cradling the bump, and in one image, he is pointing at it.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 11:06 IST