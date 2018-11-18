Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome baby daughter, wishes begin pouring in

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child- a baby girl, on Sunday in Mumbai. Neha gave birth to the newest member of the family at Women's Hospital, located in Mumbai's Khar area. According to a statement by her publicist, both mother and daughter ‘are doing great,’ Firspost reports.

Until recently, the Lust Stories star was busy shooting for season three of her talk show, No Filter Neha. On August 24, Angad Bedi had shared a picture of the couple, announcing Neha's pregnancy. In an Instagram post he wrote, "Ha! Turns out this rumor is true.. #3ofus ?? #satnamwaheguru".

Neha said in a recent interview to Mid-Day that she kept news of her pregnancy a secret for fear of losing work. “I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn’t showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job. Fortunately, my energy levels are high,” she said.

On September 30, Bedi hosted a baby shower for his wife, which was attended by the who's who of B-town. The couple's friend Sophie Chaudhary shared a picture from the party on social media. To mark the occasion, the duo had cut a white cake.

Sophie confirmed the news of the birth on Twitter. “Yaayy it’s a girl! Congrats my dearest @nehadhupia & @angadbedi on the birth of ur princess!!May she be blessed with good health & happiness always! And with u two as her parents, I know her life will be full of love & laughs! Here’s to a truly special chapter in ur lives!” she wrote.

Neha Dhupia along with her husband Angad Bedi at her baby shower ceremony in Mumbai. (IANS)

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 10. In a recent episode of No Filter Neha, Bedi recalled how he broke the news of Neha’s pregnancy to her parents. Talking about what led to their sudden marriage, planned within four days, Angad confirmed that it was Neha’s pregnancy that led the couple to hurriedly tie the knot. Angad revealed how he landed with his parents at Neha Dhupia’s house to break the news of his then girlfriend’s pregnancy and to propose marriage.

“Considering that you didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgment day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction,” he said.

Wishes for the couple have begun pouring in on Twitter.

Yaayy it’s a girl💖👧🏻 Congrats my dearest @nehadhupia & @angadbedi on the birth of ur princess!!May she be blessed with good health & happiness always! And with u two as her parents, I know her life will be full of love & laughs! Here’s to a truly special chapter in ur lives!😘🤗 pic.twitter.com/Hq28fEWDWU — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) November 18, 2018

Congratulations @NehaDhupia and @Imangadbedi on being blessed with a baby girl! ❤ Welcome to the club! — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 18, 2018

Mubaarakaaaaaaaan @NehaDhupia and my @Imangadbedi bhaji !!

Both blessed with their first child, a baby girl.

Rab Rakha !! #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/rmUOv4Dsbz — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) November 18, 2018

With agency inputs

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 13:17 IST