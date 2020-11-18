Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi share pics from Maldives holiday as daughter Mehr turns 2: ‘Thank you for choosing us as parents’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 12:10 IST

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have shared precious pictures with their daughter Mehr on her second birthday. The family was recently in the Maldives for a holiday.

Neha shared a bunch of photos from their water house. They show the happy parents playing with their daughter. “Our little baby girl ... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics , dance like no one is watching , forever be eager to learn , chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go , light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabedi #2yearsold,” she wrote in her post on Instagram.

Angad also shared two photos from their sunny holiday. “Today at 11:25 am you were born to us..Happy birthday to our baby girl ‘Mehr’ she turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents. @nehadhupia #satnamwaheguru forever grateful ,” he wrote.

Mehr was born on November 18, 2018, the same year when her actor parents tied the knot. Neha was three months pregnant when Angad approached her parents to marry her and it wasn’t a smooth ride. The news of Neha’s pregnancy and their plan of tying the knot was met with silence followed by a major showdown. Neha’s parents blasted the two of them, and her mother even suffered a nosebleed due to stress.

Post the birth of her daughter Mehr, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Sometimes, the things happen in life so quickly but I don’t regret it. If I was given even six months or a year to prep for my wedding, I would have had a small wedding, would get married in baby pink and would do an Anand Karaj and would want to get married to Angad again. There is nothing else that I want.”

