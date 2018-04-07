Neha Dhupia: My ability to bounce back is way better as compared to when I started

Actor Neha Dhupia, who ended 2017 on a high note, with two of her films, Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu, getting a great response from fans and critics alike, credits it all to filmmaker Karan Johar.

“I woke up on the first day of 2017 in New York. I still remember I had breakfast with Karan Johar, and I told him ‘Karan, if I’m in your room, and if you’re serving me breakfast in NY, this year is going to be bloody merry’. I literally said that,” says Neha, who will be seen in one of four films in Lust Stories, which is directed by Karan Johar. “Sometimes, you are just blessed by people who are blessed, and I don’t know why I would give a strange kind of credit to him for all the success,” she adds.

Neha, who made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Qayamat: City Under Threat, has had her share of highs and lows. And she feels that with time, she has only become stronger and wiser. “There used to be situations where I’d be disheartened or disappointed with where my career was going sometimes. But it doesn’t happen so much now, because I have figured things out. I’ve realised that my ability to bounce back is way better as compared to when I started off,” Neha explains.

Not one to get bogged down by failure, the 37-year-old actor looks at the positive side of it. “The good thing about failure is that it keeps your humble and grounded. And for an actor, these are two great qualities. I have not seen that much success and I don’t know what would happen if I was super successful. But I know one thing for sure, which is that the way I am raised, and the person I am, it will never change me. I will always be the girl my parents raised,” she insists.

For someone who has stuck around in showbiz for this long, there’s no looking back, adds Neha. “Surviving in this industry for 20 years has been the hardest, the craziest, the scariest, and the most adventurous thing I have done in my life. And I think, being in the same business for 20 years — oh my god — that itself deserves an award,” she quips.

