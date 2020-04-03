Neha Dhupia takes fans inside her cosy home, shares pic of perfect family moment with Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr

bollywood

Actor Neha Dhupia has shared a picture of the perfect morning spent with family. Taking to social media, Neha shared a photo of herself and husband Angad Bedi playing with their daughter Mehr.

“Mood ... #day10 #lockdown #lovkdownlove with @BediMehr @Imangadbedi,” she captioned the post. The photo shows Mehr playing on their living room floor with toys all around. Angad is snoozing next to her with legs up on a chair and his knee in bandage. Neha is sitting farther away near the windows, paying attention to Mehr.

Angad Bedi recently came out in support of Neha over her comments on reality show Roadies Revolution. Angad took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs of himself along with Neha and said that it was his “five girlfriends”. “He Sun MERI baat.. here are my 5 girlfriends! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai! @nehadhupia #itsmychoice,” he captioned the images.

The controversy started after a recent episode of the ongoing season of MTV Roadies Revolution, wherein Neha, who is a gang leader, reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a girl for allegedly cheating on him. She also defended the girl saying as far as cheating goes, “it’s her choice”. Neha’s attitude, however, did not find favour with netizens, with many users alleging she was a “fake feminist”.

