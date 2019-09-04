Nick Jonas defends Priyanka Chopra against trolls with a meme, says she ‘definitely knows my birthday everyone’

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s recent post for husband Nick Jonas was called out for mentioning his age wrong. Seeing trolls march against his wife, the singer stepped in to defend her.

Nick shared a meme on his Instagram stories to give a hilarious reaction to the whole issue. The ‘Batman hitting Robin’ meme shows the DC Comic’s titular character (representing PCJ, as in Priyanka Chopra Jonas), slapping Robin (the internet) across his face. The internet had claimed that she doesn’t ‘know his age’. The Priyanka-Batman responds, “It’s his bday in 2 weeks,” a clapback for the trolls who criticised her.

“Priyanka Chopra definitely knows my birthday everyone,” he wrote with the picture. Priyanka, too, responded to the post by re-sharing it on her Instagram stories and writing, “Nuff said.”

Priyanka , earlier on Tuesday, had congratulated him for launching his own tequila label with a post. However, she mentioned his age as 27, which got the public thinking if she really got her own husband’s age wrong. He is currently 26 years old. “So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27,” she had captioned the post.

Fans took note of the mistake, and corrected her. “26 for 14 more days,” one user wrote one, while another added: “Well technically he’s 26 until the September 16.” One user said: “Uh isn’t he still 26.... just saying.”

In her defence, Nick is just two weeks away from turning 27 on September 16. Also, he didn’t seem to mind her post either. “My beautiful forever date,” he commented on her post.

Nick and his brother Joe and Kevin (The Jonas Brothers) are on their Happiness Begins tour of the US. Priyanka and the rest of their family is also riding along to every city and state that they put up a show at.

