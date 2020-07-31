Nimrat Kaur on nepotism: I did lose out on projects, but not because every time a star kid was plugged in

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise triggered several debates including the prevalence of nepotism in the film industry with many coming out and talking of their own experiences. Nimrat Kaur, however, wouldn’t like to attach somebody’s personal tragedy to the larger debate.

“I wouldn’t like to go into that direction because one doesn’t know what Sushant went through and I feel this is such sensitive issue and time with due respect to his family and friends, who aren’t in the right space of mind. A lot has already been spoken about and there’s too much negativity on social media,” she says.

Talking about the insider vs outsider debate, Kaur doesn’t deny its existence and in fact points that this has been going on forever.

“When the industry began, all the yesteryear superstars were outsiders. Now, when after establishing in any profession one has children, it often happens that the next generation wants to follow their footsteps. I grew up wanting to be an army officer looking at my father. But I didn’t go that way because at a young age, I realised how difficult it actually is. But had I done that, I would’ve been on the receiving end of this debate,” adds the 38-year-old.

Known for films The Lunchbox (2013), Airlift and international TV series, Homeland and Wayward Pines,Kaur, too, started from scratch in the industry. She circulated her pictures to various production houses and faced rejections, too.

“I’ve been rejected 85-90 times for ad films. I’ve really made it brick by brick till here. I’ve much lesser odds against me now than what it was when I started out. But along with adversities, you also meet people who make you believe that you can do it,” says Kaur, adding that it’s unfair to just connect everything to nepotism.

Explaining her point, she says, “Every time you don’t lose a project because a star kid was plugged in. There could be other reasons also and we need to accept that. These star kids also need have their set of struggles. And I also can’t forget the number of times I decline offers that come my way.”

The actor further Kaur shares no one chooses a project thinking about the cons around it, not even those who’re in a place of privilege.

“I also want things to be smooth for me but that doesn’t happen all the time. But, I don’t want to let all these grow big enough become my reality that makes me question my self-worth and confidence. I don’t want to limit my ambition given the problems in this profession. Nothing comes in the way of my dreams and ambition, that’s it,” she signs off.

