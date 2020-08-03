e-paper
No direct transfer of money to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, says Mumbai Police Commissioner

No direct transfer of money to Rhea Chakraborty’s account found, says Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has said that no direct transfer of money from Sushant Singh Rajput to Rhea Chakraborty’s account has been found yet.

bollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2020 15:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput pose together.
Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput pose together.
         

No money was directly transferred from Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s account, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said in a Monday press conference as he said that they are ‘still probing’. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, in his FIR against Rhea, had alleged that Rs 15 crore were siphoned off the actor’s account. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

“Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant’s account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 crore in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty’s account found, still probing,” the commissioner said.

Also read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, was taking medicines for it’: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Following the FIR against her, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Rhea and her relatives. “After going through the details, we have lodged the case,” an unidentified ED official told India Today, adding, “In coming days, Rhea, along with others, will be summoned for questioning.” Sushant’s father in his FIR had said Rs 15 crore were siphoned off “to bank accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.” Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, asking for the investigation to be transferred to Mumbai, claiming that Sushant’s father “has substantial influence at Patna” which could influence the case.

In the press conference, the commissioner also said that Rhea “was one of the 56 people questioned by Mumbai Police. Her statement was recorded twice and she was called to the police station several times. I can’t comment about her whereabouts.” He confirmed that “all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

