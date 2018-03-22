Not getting typecast, Kirti Kulhari wants people to realise that good actors are capable of doing different roles

Actor Kirti Kulhari is happy with the way her career is shaping up. Her hard-hitting drama Pink (2016), alongside Amitabh Bachchan, garnered praise from all quarters, and she was seen in a powerful role in the political drama Indu Sarkar (2017) next. Both were roles which required Kirti to tap into her serious side. Interestingly, her next film, Blackmail, is a black comedy opposite Irrfan.

Does she feel that she narrowly escaped being typecast in such serious roles? “Getting typecast is very easy, and people thought that those are the only kinds of roles I enjoy doing. I think that it also has to do with the lack of creativity or vision, when people in the industry say that ‘she’s only good at this’. They don’t have any idea that if someone is a good actor, they have the capability to do different roles,” says Kirti.

However, she is not really affected by it. “I don’t think that [getting typecast] is something that is really coming in the way of what I think is good for me, or my choices as an actor,” says Kirti, who debuted in Bollywood with the comedy film Khichdi: The Movie (2010) and will be seen doing comedy once again, in Blackmail.

“As an actor, you break stereotypes all the time. Apart from the [varied] roles you do, you are also breaking the ‘idea’ people have about you,” adds Kirti, who is also working in a web series, 4 More Shots Please.

