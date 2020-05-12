Nushrat Bharucha’s Mother’s Day post attracts Hrithik Roshan’s attention, he says it is ‘too sweet’. Watch

bollywood

Actor Nushrat Bharucha, who has been in self isolation like all of Bollywood, posted a fun video with her mother on Mother’s Day. Among those who reacted to it was actor Hrithik Roshan and clearly Nushrat is delighted about it.

Nushrat made her Mother’s Day more interesting by playing ‘Never Have I Ever’ with her mom on Instagram. The actor and her mom chose to be quite candid and sporty about the confessions. So much so that even actor Hrithik wrote that the video was “too sweet”. A happy Nushrat replied to him saying that her mother would be smiling from ear to ear now”.

In the video, a voice asks a series of candid questions such as “lied about going on a trip with friends” and “lied to your mom about being in a relationship” to Nushrat who answers candidly. However, it is her mother’s candid confessions to questions like “if you had boyfriends no one knows about” and “if you have claimed your child was younger coz you wanted that discounts” that won the day.

Through the lockdown, Nushrat has been posting workout and motivational posts. In April, Nushrat shared a video of her workout on Instagram and expressed that she is missing working out with her trainer.

On the work front, she will be seen next with Rajkummar Rao in Chalaang, post which she will be seen in the movie Hurdang.

Hrithik, meanwhile, has been co-parenting his two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan - with ex-wife Sussanne Khan through the lockdown. He keeps sharing videos and pictures with them and so does his ex-wife. He has also been sharing motivational posts. Sharing one, he had written: ““Focus. Stay objective. Follow all the rules. Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok. Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. Let’s win this.”

