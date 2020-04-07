Hrithik Roshan plays chess with son amid lockdown, shares rules for game and life: ‘Focus, stay objective. Follow all the rules.’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:08 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan is a fighter and does not believe in giving up. On Monday, he shared a picture of his son with a game of chess spread out in front of him.

Using the game of a chess as a device, he wrote words that spelt out all the necessary dos and don’ts during Covid-19. He spoke of the need to stay focussed on the challenge at hand -- to wash hands and practising social distancing -- among other things. He wrote: “Focus. Stay objective. Follow all the rules. Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok. Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. Let’s win this.”

In the picture, the silhouette of one of his sons (possibly the younger one Hridhaan) is visible; behind him is a huge window, with coconut trees and the sea beyond. In front of them, is close focus, is a chess board, all arrayed out. The picture was appreciated not only also by ace celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani. He wrote: “Fab shot Duggu.”

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, a number of Bollywood stars are coming together to do their bit to fight it. Hrithik joined Akshay Kumar and Ajay Degn, among others, to promote the ‘talk 1 on 1’ initiative by the Maharashtra Government and BMC. Under the initiative, a helpline has been introduced by the government as a measure to address the mental health issues that people are currently facing during the coronavirus crisis.

Hrithik had earlier donated masks for BMC workers and caretakers. He had written, “In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers,” Hrithik tweeted.

“My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe,” he said.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

