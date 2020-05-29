Nushrat Bharucha steps into horror genre, bags Lapachhapi remake Chhori

bollywood

Updated: May 29, 2020 12:06 IST

Nushrat Bharucha, fresh from the success of Dream Girl, is all set to play the lead in the Hindi remake of the hit Marathi horror film, Lapachhapi. Titled Chhori, the film is helmed by Vishal Furia, who directed the original as well.

Lapachhapi revolved around age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of pure terror. The work on the script is currently underway and Vishal Kapoor, who also wrote the original, is writing the remake.

Talking about her new project, Nushrat says, “I am extremely excited to be a part of Chhori. This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we’ve finally collaborated on Chhori, which is so close to his heart.”

Nushrat Bharucha will now be seen in Chhori.

Director Vishal Furia added, “Getting a chance to revisit the film has been an amazing experience. I want to take the remake a few steps further and make a much more impactful, scary and thrilling film - more so because I am grateful for all the love I still receive for Lapachhapi. Partnering with Vikram and his team along with Jack Davis has been a wonderful process and I am confident that all of us can take this film to even bigger heights. Nushrat is a very strong and promising actor who I believe is well equipped to essay a strong role all by herself. I have wanted to collaborate with her for a while now and I am glad that we finally have a film together.”

Also read: Sonu Sood reveals migrant woman has named newborn son after him: ‘They’ve named him Sonu Sood Srivastava’

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Nushrat’s mother had said the actor would get married very soon. She said, “She is going to get married very soon, we are going to push her now. We given her enough time and now she has to listen to us.” Besides Chhori, she will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang and in Sunny Kaushal-starrer Hurdang.

Follow @htshowbiz for more