e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Nushrratt Bharuccha raises concern over mental health: It’s an added stress to stay happy, and if one isn’t, he’d feel something is wrong

Nushrratt Bharuccha raises concern over mental health: It’s an added stress to stay happy, and if one isn’t, he’d feel something is wrong

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha says we all need to adapt a coping mechanism to get through this current crisis for now and adds that at the end, we all will be happy.

bollywood Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:47 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for films such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for films such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.
         

The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary in more ways than one. And actor Nushrratt Bharuccha feels that it’s hard to imagine that so much has happened in just one year, which ‘has just cut us and made us bleed’ in so many different days.

“I just feel like I’m going to wake up tomorrow morning to another bad news... It has just become a state of mind and social media is a reflection of that. So they’re basically telling you what all is happening out there but the fact that this is actually happening is toxic in itself. I don’t think if we don’t know about it, we’ll be able to out run it,” she shares.

The 30-year-old adds that the influx of not-so-positive news on social media is also making things difficult.

“Watching the same news repeatedly definitely makes things worse. So, it’s your social media you’ve the option to stay away from if you think it’s getting toxic for you,” she points.

 

Asserting that it’s best to endure and adapt to the situation, the actor says, “The word that I’ve discovered in a new way is ‘cope’. We already had mental health issues and with this, it kind of erupted even more. And it’s difficult to suddenly just become happy. I don’t think just by being happy you’ll be okay with everything that’s happening.”

Moreover, she feels, there’s an added stress and struggle on a person, when asked to stay happy, amid this crisis. “And tomorrow, if he isn’t happy, he’d would feel something is wrong with him,” she opines.

Bharuccha believes the right approach would be to accept the situation and be normal about it. And to ensure all this, she practices breathing exercises, chants, listens to music and goes for a run to liven up. “All these make me feel I had a normal day. That’s my coping mechanism. You too can find yours. It’s okay if you aren’t happy, let’s just get through this situation right now, at the end we all will be happy,” she ends on a positive note.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

top news
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In