Nushrratt Bharuccha raises concern over mental health: It’s an added stress to stay happy, and if one isn’t, he’d feel something is wrong

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:47 IST

The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary in more ways than one. And actor Nushrratt Bharuccha feels that it’s hard to imagine that so much has happened in just one year, which ‘has just cut us and made us bleed’ in so many different days.

“I just feel like I’m going to wake up tomorrow morning to another bad news... It has just become a state of mind and social media is a reflection of that. So they’re basically telling you what all is happening out there but the fact that this is actually happening is toxic in itself. I don’t think if we don’t know about it, we’ll be able to out run it,” she shares.

The 30-year-old adds that the influx of not-so-positive news on social media is also making things difficult.

“Watching the same news repeatedly definitely makes things worse. So, it’s your social media you’ve the option to stay away from if you think it’s getting toxic for you,” she points.

Asserting that it’s best to endure and adapt to the situation, the actor says, “The word that I’ve discovered in a new way is ‘cope’. We already had mental health issues and with this, it kind of erupted even more. And it’s difficult to suddenly just become happy. I don’t think just by being happy you’ll be okay with everything that’s happening.”

Moreover, she feels, there’s an added stress and struggle on a person, when asked to stay happy, amid this crisis. “And tomorrow, if he isn’t happy, he’d would feel something is wrong with him,” she opines.

Bharuccha believes the right approach would be to accept the situation and be normal about it. And to ensure all this, she practices breathing exercises, chants, listens to music and goes for a run to liven up. “All these make me feel I had a normal day. That’s my coping mechanism. You too can find yours. It’s okay if you aren’t happy, let’s just get through this situation right now, at the end we all will be happy,” she ends on a positive note.

