On Chunky Panday’s birthday, daughter Ananya and wife Bhavna share throwback pics

On Chunky Panday’s birthday, daughter Ananya and wife Bhavana have shared a throwback picture where we get a peek into the quirky side of the actor’s personality. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chunky Panday and Bhavana look quirky in this retro picture.
Actor Chunky Panday turns a year older on Thursday and wife Bhavana and daughter Ananya have shared a throwback picture, giving us a peek into his life. Sharing the picture, Bhavana wrote on Instagram, “To taking all our party themes very seriously !!!! Birthday Eve !!! @chunkypanday #missmyskinnydays.” Ananya also shared the image on her Instagram Stories.

Hindustantimes

In the image, Chunky is seen wearing white shorts and a brown jacket, paired with a white hat while Bhavana is wearing black leather dress. Both are seen wearing black boots as they gear up for a party.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor on War: ‘I am the Mr India of Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film, the puzzle people need to solve’

Recently seen alongside Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff in the Hindi remake of Prassthanam, Chunky will soon reprise his role of Aakhri Pasta in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, the trailer for which drops Friday.

Talking about Ananya, who made her debut with Student of The Year 2 this year, Chunky had said, “I am so proud of her. She performed well. I was scared if she would be able to perform well or not... But she did a good job. I am happy about her achievement. She is an intelligent person. She has a long journey ahead.”

Ananya is now working on Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh where she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 15:07 IST

