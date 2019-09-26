On Chunky Panday’s birthday, daughter Ananya and wife Bhavna share throwback pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:24 IST

Actor Chunky Panday turns a year older on Thursday and wife Bhavana and daughter Ananya have shared a throwback picture, giving us a peek into his life. Sharing the picture, Bhavana wrote on Instagram, “To taking all our party themes very seriously !!!! Birthday Eve !!! @chunkypanday #missmyskinnydays.” Ananya also shared the image on her Instagram Stories.

In the image, Chunky is seen wearing white shorts and a brown jacket, paired with a white hat while Bhavana is wearing black leather dress. Both are seen wearing black boots as they gear up for a party.

Recently seen alongside Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff in the Hindi remake of Prassthanam, Chunky will soon reprise his role of Aakhri Pasta in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, the trailer for which drops Friday.

Talking about Ananya, who made her debut with Student of The Year 2 this year, Chunky had said, “I am so proud of her. She performed well. I was scared if she would be able to perform well or not... But she did a good job. I am happy about her achievement. She is an intelligent person. She has a long journey ahead.”

Ananya is now working on Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh where she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

