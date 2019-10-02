On Gandhi Jayanti, Salman Khan has a special message on ‘Swachh Bharat, Fit Bharat’. See video

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan has a special message for his friends and fans on Gandhi Jayanti. The actor has called upon everyone to not only celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, but also pledge to be fit and aspire for a ‘fit India’.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: “#GandhiJayanti k is mauke pe, Bhai ne bola aapko message dene ko... aur Chulbul Pandey is ready! #PMOIndia @kiren.rijiju.” In the video, Salman can be heard saying that October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti, so celebrate the festival with fervour. He asks all to pay some attention to keep India clean and also aspire to be fit. “Swachh Bharat, swachh Bharatiya. Fit India, fit India,” he says at the end.

After the mega success of Bharat, Salman is preparing for the release of his next, Dabangg 3, the third film in his hit franchise Dabangg. Salman will be seen in his Chulbul Pandey avatar, an intrepid cop with a quirky sense of humour.

In early April, Salman shared the first glimpse for the first shooting schedule of Dabangg 3 from Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Later, on April 5, his fans got a glimpse of his look from the film. Donning a dark blue shirt, with his signature slim Chulbul Pandey moustache and his sunglasses hung behind by his shirt collar, Salman was completely in character.

Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhudheva and will also star Sonakshi Sinha (who will reprise her role as Chulbul’s wife Rajjo), Kannada superstar Sudeep (who will feature as the main antagonist) and late Vinod Khanna’s younger brother, Pramod Khanna, who will fill in the space left vacant by the late actor. He will be seen as Chulbul’s father. The film is being produced by Arbaaz Khan.

Earlier, there was a lot of buzz about Salman reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film called Inshallah. However, towards end August Salman tweeted that Inshallah has been pushed but he will keep his date with fans on Eid 2020, leading to much speculation that Inshallah has been shelved and that Salman is no longer a part of it. Reportedly, creative differences between Salman and Sanjay was speculated as the reason.

Later Salman confirmed the news that he no longer doing the film. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror,he has said in an interview, “Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

