On Khushi Kapoor’s birthday, sister Janhvi Kapoor shares throwback video of them dancing together. Watch here

Janhvi Kapoor is making sure Khushi feels cherished on her birthday. The actor shared a throwback video on Instagram on Sunday to celebrate her sister’s birthday and it shows the two as kids, dancing together for the camera.

“Just an example of how most of my childhood consisted of being bullied by you.... I still love u though, more than you’ll ever be able to imagine #hbd,” she captioned the home video. In it, Janhvi is seen holding her little sister who is wearing big, clunky heels. The two are attempting to waltz together but can barely keep their feet on ground. Janhvi can be heard squealing with laughter as she records the video off a television screen.

Janhvi’s followers on Instagram also shared birthday wishes for Khushi on the post. “Awwwwwww this so good memories of childhood #sisterlocks bless uh both,” a follower commented. “Such a cute.. those kids were in their childhood nd now just stealing the hearts of millions,” wrote another.

Fashion designer and close friend Manish Malhotra also shared a special for Khushi on her birthday. “Happy happy birthday dearest gorgeous @khushi05k lots and lots of love,” he captioned a picture of himself with Khushi and Janhvi.

Janhvi and Khushi were recently spotted at the launch of a fashion store in Delhi. Janhvi was seen in a yellow shirt and high-waist jeggings while Khushi wore a denim skirt and a white shirt from the same fashion house. Janhvi also shared a special picture from the outing on Instagram.

The two girls are the daughters of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. Boney has two other kids from his first marriage to Mona Shourie, son Arjun and daughter Anshula.

Arjun recently told HT in an interview that his bond with Janhvi is ‘growing and still evolving’. “I’ve not made any pretence saying that we’re a happy family and we’ve sorted everything. So, I don’t care what people think; I just want them [my sisters] to be okay. It’s my job to be a good son to my father and the by-product of that is I’ve managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that’s very large-hearted on their part,” he said.

Janhvi is currently working on Karan Johar’s fifth directorial, Takht. She will be seen with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 10:27 IST