On Radhika Apte’s birthday, revisit her omnipresence

In just a span of a few months, Radhika Apte has become the darling of the very nascent Indian online space. The actor, known for her offbeat choices, diversified her resume in 2018 by appearing in a series of Netflix originals - some of the streaming giant’s first in India.

The actor, who made her debut in 2005, has appeared in films that span of variety of genres and languages. Apart from Hindi, Radhika has also starred in Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Bengali movies.

This year, Radhika played prominent roles in three Netflix originals - the crime drama series Sacred Games, the romantic anthology Lust Stories and the horror drama, Ghoul.

Before she returns to the big screen with director Sriram Raghavan’s sleek crime thriller, AndhaDhun, let’s take a look at the year of Radhika Apte - a year that included a big Bollywood drama, an offbeat American thriller, two Netflix series and a short.

Pad Man

In director R Balki’s drama, Radhika played the wife of Akshay Kumar’s character, and the catalyst for the film’s plot. In it, Akshay’s character starts a home grown small business that provides rural women with sanitary pads, when he sees his wife using a dirty rag during her periods. Pad Man, although not a Radhika-centric film, ended up being her most successful film at the box office, barring Kabali.

Lust Stories

Radhika played a psycho stalker in Anurag Kashyap’s short film, which was one of four shorts in the dramedy anthology from Netflix. This led into her next role, which was a supporting character in Sacred Games.

Sacred Games

Radhika played the resourceful RAW agent Anjali Mathur in Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap-directed crime drama, based on author Vikram Chandra’s novel. While the series was pegged on the clash between Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s characters, Radhika provided a voice of reason in the show.

The Ashram

Radhika played a very small role in Ben Rekhi’s psychological drama, about an American who travels to India in search of his lost girlfriend. His search brings him to Rishikesh, from where he ends up in a mysterious ashram in the Himalayas.

Ghoul

Radhika’s only starring role came in the Netflix horror miniseries, Ghoul. Directed by Patrick Graham and originally intended as a feature film, Ghoul was cut into three episodes for the streaming platform.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 17:28 IST